Short Interest in AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Rises By 51.3%

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 298,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AZRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.10.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.77 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

Recommended Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.