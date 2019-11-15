Short Interest in American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Decreases By 38.1%

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the September 30th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of American River Bankshares stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $86.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $15.52.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRB. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the third quarter worth $162,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

