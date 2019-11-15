Short Interest in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Increases By 27.2%

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the September 30th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

AESE stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.69.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.