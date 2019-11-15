Short Interest in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Decreases By 14.2%

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 5,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,344. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63. Allegion has a 1 year low of $74.83 and a 1 year high of $119.39.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,357,196.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,645 shares of company stock worth $5,862,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allegion by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America set a $125.00 price target on Allegion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.63.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.