Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Rises By 29.3%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.77.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXAS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

