Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Arrow Global Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Global Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 292 ($3.82).

Shares of LON:ARW traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company had a trading volume of 93,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,450. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.06 million and a P/E ratio of 8.71. Arrow Global Group has a 12 month low of GBX 166.20 ($2.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.58 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.98.

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

