Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 680 ($8.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSP Group to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 706.43 ($9.23).

Shares of SSP Group stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 659 ($8.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 636.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 674.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 25.35. SSP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 602 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.95.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

