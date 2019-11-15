Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)

OneSavings Bank (LON:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on OneSavings Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective (down from GBX 510 ($6.66)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneSavings Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 468.33 ($6.12).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 362.40 ($4.74) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 364.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 372.22. OneSavings Bank has a one year low of GBX 312.80 ($4.09) and a one year high of GBX 458.80 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84.

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

