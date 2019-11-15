Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

SAE stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €37.60 ($43.72). The stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1-year high of €46.40 ($53.95). The stock has a market cap of $449.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

