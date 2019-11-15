Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.83 ($55.62).

SAE stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting €37.60 ($43.72). The stock had a trading volume of 14,392 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €34.80. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a 1-year high of €46.40 ($53.95). The stock has a market cap of $449.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

