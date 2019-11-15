Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.59.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total transaction of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $594.08. 195,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.32 and a 200 day moving average of $502.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $365.20 and a 52-week high of $595.00. The company has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

