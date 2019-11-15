Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $62.43 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.99.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $5,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,125 shares of company stock valued at $17,262,815. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

