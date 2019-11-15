SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,940 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus upped their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

NVS stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $89.54. 6,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.19 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 24.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.