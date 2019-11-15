SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Argan worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Argan by 73.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

NYSE:AGX traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $40.99. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.76. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.65 million. Argan had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Argan news, VP Richard H. Deily purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.