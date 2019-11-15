SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,154 Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of LegacyTexas Financial Group worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in LegacyTexas Financial Group during the second quarter worth $254,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LTXB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. LegacyTexas Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,614,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.54. LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

