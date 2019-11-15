SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,538 Shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,538 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Fulton Financial worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 473,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,511,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after purchasing an additional 348,292 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of FULT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $221.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.21 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

