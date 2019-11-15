SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Glaukos worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 136.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glaukos by 73.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.1% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 9.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 245,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.68. Glaukos Corp has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.69.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.96 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 target price on Glaukos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Glaukos from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $273,969.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,512 shares of company stock worth $990,672. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

