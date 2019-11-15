SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,473 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of AZZ worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZZ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

