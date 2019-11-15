SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 21,473 Shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,473 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of AZZ worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZZ by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AZZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $38.74. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.39. AZZ Inc has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $50.36.
AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th.
AZZ Profile
AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.
See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ).
Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.