Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Update

Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SESN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laidlaw downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sesen Bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.17.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 521,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $12,169,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.