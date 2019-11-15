Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Servotronics stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Servotronics has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $13.70.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The conglomerate reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets control components and consumer products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG). The ATG segment provides servo-control components to the commercial aerospace, aircraft, and government related industries; and medical and industrial markets.

