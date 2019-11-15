Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0111 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $251,607.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bibox, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025653 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009063 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009046 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00009875 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,194,835 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, GDAC, Bibox, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit, IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

