Sentient Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Million (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $30,006.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00046270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.17 or 0.00800806 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00286657 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00013483 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005689 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00091136 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003516 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,753,469,515 coins and its circulating supply is 1,343,469,516 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sentient Coin is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

