Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Senseonics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Senseonics’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SENS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Senseonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Senseonics by 236.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,199 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 596.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

