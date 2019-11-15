Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Senior PLC provides engineering solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems for the equipment producers primarily in the aerospace, defence, land vehicle and energy markets. Its operating segment consists of Aerospace and Flexonics. Senior PLC is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom. “

SNIRF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Senior from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNIRF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 179. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. Senior has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

