SECTOR 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) Shares Down 11.1%

SECTOR 10 Inc (OTCMKTS:SECI) shares were down 11.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $23.99, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.01.

SECTOR 10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SECI)

Sector 10, Inc, a development stage company, markets mobile response unit and stationary response unit products, and the PLX-3D technology in San Francisco and other cities in the United States. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SECTOR 10 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SECTOR 10 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.