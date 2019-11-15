Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Short Interest Update

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 63.0% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.60% of Scully Royalty worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRL stock remained flat at $$9.91 on Friday. 1,170 shares of the company traded hands. Scully Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12.

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as a merchant banking company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The Merchant Banking segment includes interest in an iron ore mine, captive supply assets and financial services, proprietary investing activities, and hydrocarbon interests.

