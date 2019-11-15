Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Shares Down 17.6%

Scorpio Gold Corp (CVE:SGN) shares were down 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 30,300 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 155,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

