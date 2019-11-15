SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €128.65 ($149.59).

ETR SAP opened at €121.56 ($141.35) on Wednesday. SAP has a one year low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a one year high of €125.00 ($145.35). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €114.78 and a 200 day moving average of €113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

