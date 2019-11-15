Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.

About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

