Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.67. 2,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740. CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.18.
About CONVATEC GRP PL/ADR
