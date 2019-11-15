Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €52.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €55.84 ($64.94).

FRA FRE opened at €47.81 ($55.59) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.42 and a 200-day moving average of €45.90. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

