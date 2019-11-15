Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 40.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $85.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.06.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

