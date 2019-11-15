SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. Purchases 40,500 Shares of Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) Stock

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$14,580.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34,186,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,307,096.80.

SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entree Resources alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 43,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$14,355.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. bought 49,500 shares of Entree Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$11,880.00.

Shares of TSE ETG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 374,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,028. Entree Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 million and a PE ratio of -12.67.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Entree Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Entree Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entree Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.