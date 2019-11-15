Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after purchasing an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after purchasing an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $5.21 on Friday, reaching $1,749.39. 261,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,991,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,757.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,836.90.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,248 shares of company stock worth $29,189,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $2,400.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

