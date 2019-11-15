Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,074 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $19,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

SAIL stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 205,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,877. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,960.00. Also, COO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,111,200.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,542. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

