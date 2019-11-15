Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,700 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the September 30th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SAFE stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $36.28. 180,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 0.38. Safehold has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. Safehold had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 4.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Several research firms have commented on SAFE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other Safehold news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 470,420 shares of company stock valued at $13,774,300. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Safehold by 83.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Read More: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.