Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 130,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,738. Sachem Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.