Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of R. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,337,000 after purchasing an additional 440,942 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,335,000 after purchasing an additional 418,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,124,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,081,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:R opened at $53.12 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

