RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RWE has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on RWE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oddo Bhf set a €23.90 ($27.79) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €27.00 ($31.40).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €25.71 ($29.90). 3,890,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.80. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.