Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 60.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $8,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 150.9% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 209,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 57,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $3,963,468.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,966.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.81. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.86.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.