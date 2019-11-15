Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 456,172 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 92.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,172 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 139.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,155,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,744,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,656,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886,096 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,234,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 2,210.6% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,859,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of Farfetch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.40 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.34.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

