Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.94 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,028 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,239.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn E. Tynan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total value of $1,281,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $804,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $140.80 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.84.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $614.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

