Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 8,204 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Taubman Centers were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCO opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Taubman Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Taubman Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taubman Centers from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

