Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Down 77.9% in October

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the September 30th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $42.87. 155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.41. Rush Enterprises has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $45.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.98%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

RUSHB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

