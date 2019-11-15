RumbleON’s (RMBL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RMBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

OTCMKTS:RMBL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,917. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $220.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.76 per share, with a total value of $178,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its position in RumbleON by 34.6% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter valued at $437,000.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

