RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading 18.3% Higher

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) traded up 18.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.81, 119,338 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 86,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on RumbleON to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon acquired 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of RumbleON by 34.6% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth about $437,000.

About RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

