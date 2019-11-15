Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 19.9%

Rubius Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RUBY) shares traded down 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.88, 1,063,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 283% from the average session volume of 277,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rubius Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 17.27, a current ratio of 17.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $872.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher L. Carpenter sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $485,280.00. Also, Director Robert Langer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $69,375.00. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 147.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,241,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,526,000 after acquiring an additional 739,449 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 142.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,254,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 736,490 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 31.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 698,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 168,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; and RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria.

