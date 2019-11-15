Rubies (RBIES) Reaches One Day Volume of $205.00

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Rubies has a total market cap of $24,417.00 and $205.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Rubies has traded up 11.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010128 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000135 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (CRYPTO:RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. Rubies’ official website is rbies.org . Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the exchanges listed above.

