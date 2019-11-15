RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) PT Lowered to GBX 620

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its price target cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 641 ($8.38) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group from GBX 611 ($7.98) to GBX 617 ($8.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 621.25 ($8.12).

Shares of RSA traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 537.60 ($7.02). The company had a trading volume of 1,520,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 525.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 547.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25. RSA Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 600.20 ($7.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.47.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

