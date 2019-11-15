Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.83

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$108.83 and last traded at C$108.74, with a volume of 717651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$108.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $155.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$104.32.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.31 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.3799997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.98, for a total transaction of C$95,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at C$152,794.53. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 8,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.77, for a total transaction of C$823,913.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$585,958.02. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,574.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

