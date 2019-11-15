Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.82.
CARB stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Carbonite has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,429 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carbonite by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 606,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $14,798,000.
Carbonite Company Profile
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.