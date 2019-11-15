Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CARB. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Carbonite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Carbonite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Carbonite and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.82.

Get Carbonite alerts:

CARB stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.62. Carbonite has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $793.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,431,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 176,429 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 21.4% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 642,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 113,180 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carbonite by 4.1% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 606,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in Carbonite by 161.0% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 568,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 350,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $14,798,000.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.