Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Sector Perform

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRBZF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $74.25.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

