Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) to Sector Perform

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PRBZF stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. 8,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,696. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $52.42 and a 52 week high of $74.25.
Premium Brands Company Profile
